Neymar 'couldn't feel his legs', reveals Scolari

The influential forward has been ruled out of the rest of the FIFA World Cup after suffering a fractured vertebra following a heavy challenge from Juan Zuniga.

Scolari has revealed the distress the Barcelona man was in as he lay on the turf in agony during Friday's quarter-final clash in Fortaleza, which the host nation won 2-1.

Former Portugal coach Scolari told Marca that Neymar had told left-back Marcelo "I can't feel my legs."

He added: "Marcelo was scared and called the doctor on but the doctor couldn't get on in the confusion.

"It was a big shock, the image of Neymar being stretchered off to the helicopter, in difficulty, crying.

"Neymar was our benchmark, one of our references because he is a player who makes a difference in any team. We're in a situation where we've lost something we don't want to miss, especially for the semi-final and final."

Brazil must now prepare for Tuesday's semi-final without their talisman, but Scolari hopes the 22-year-old will be present at Estadio Mineirao.

"He'll be with us if he can be, on the bench or in the stands," he said.

"We've asked this. It all depends on his state in the coming days. By his will, I've certainly felt that he will be."