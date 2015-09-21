Neymar: Coutinho has the class to play for Barcelona

Neymar believes Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho has the quality to play for Barcelona.

Reports in Spain on Monday suggested Barca were eyeing a potential move for Coutinho, who has become one of Liverpool's most prized assets since joining from Inter in January 2013.

The 23-year-old has been one of his team's more impressive performers in a disappointing start to the Premier League season, and Barca man Neymar feels his fellow Brazilian has all the attributes to follow Luis Suarez in swapping Anfield for Camp Nou.

"There's a lot of Brazilian players that could be playing for Barcelona," explained Neymar.

"One of them is Philippe Coutinho. He's a great player and he has Barcelona's style."

Neymar has formed part of a lethal attacking line alongside Suarez and Lionel Messi at Barca, with the trio inspiring the club to the treble last term with a staggering combined total of 122 goals.

Despite seeing his start to the season affected by mumps, Neymar has scored in his last two La Liga games and he is eager to help keep their various title defences on track.

"I don't know if I'm going to be the top scorer. What I look for in every season is to get better," he added.

"Last season was fantastic for us, we've won a lot of titles and I scored a lot.

"So, this season I want to be better and to score more to help my team-mates and the team. First we have to think in the group, and then the individual results come naturally."