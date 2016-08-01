Neymar must control emotions at Rio 2016 - Juninho

Former Brazil midfielder Juninho says Neymar must display "emotional control" if he is to deliver his country's first football gold medal at Rio 2016.

Success at the Olympics is the only major football honour to elude the Selecao, with pressure ramped up to break that run on home soil when the football competition kicks off on August 4.

Selecao skipper Neymar's last international tournament ended in disgrace as he was sent off after the final whistle of Brazil's 1-0 Copa America defeat to Colombia in 2015, earning him a four-match ban which ruled him out of the remainder of the event.

Having sat out this year's Copa America to focus on the Olympic Games, former Middlesbrough star Juninho – an Olympic bronze medallist in 1996 - says the Barcelona attacker must display more control as he leads his country.

"Neymar is a different player, I think he is unique," Juninho told Omnisport.

"When the ball lands on his foot everybody expect a goal. He is decisive on the national team.

"He must have extra emotional control, because he knows his importance on the Selecao. The team feels the difference and know how important Neymar is.

"So, Neymar: he is unique, but needs an emotional control. I believe that Brazil can win the Olympics 2016 with his help. I think Brazil has great players and they can bring the dream of the victory."