Neymar: Playing for Barca is easy now

Neymar believes it is now easy to play for Barcelona, as long as you work hard.

The Brazilian forward signed a new contract on Friday to keep him at Camp Nou until 2021, and afterwards admitted he was a little cautious upon his arrival in 2013.

However, having settled in Spain, Neymar is delighted to have been able to secure his future with Barca.

"It is now easy to be Barca player, but you must work hard," the 24-year-old told Barca TV.

"Before coming, I already knew that the club was very large. The players are amazing and that, from the outside, scared me a bit before coming

"But I entered the dressing room and saw that the players were humble, colleagues and now friends. And for me it was a shock, because all that helped me settle at the club."

Neymar now aims to go down in history as a Barca great, and has identified previous stars he hopes to emulate.

"I want to be remembered at the club, like other great Brazilians," he added.

"When I came to Barca, everyone told me about Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Ronaldo and Romario."