No broken cheekbone for Man City's Silva

Manuel Pellegrini's men cruised to victory at the Etihad Stadium courtesy of a James Collins own goal and a Sergio Aguero strike.

But the win was soured by the blow to Silva, who was caught in the side of the head by West Ham midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate in the 67th minute and taken off on a stretcher following lengthy treatment.

Pellegrini confirmed after the game that the Spain international had been taken to hospital for assessment on a possible broken cheekbone, but City have since confirmed that tests showed no fracture.

The club added that Silva would be closely monitored ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Aston Villa.