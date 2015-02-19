No change in style after criticism, claims Bale

The Welshman was jeered during Real's 3-0 win over Espanyol for shooting instead of passing to team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Having received backing from Ronaldo and coach Carlo Ancelotti, Bale does not feel he has altered following an impressive display against Schalke in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

"I haven't really adapted my style of play," the Welshman told Sky Sports.

"In certain games, if a sight of goal has opened up I’ll take it. But [against Schalke] I think my team-mates were in better positions and I tried to play the ball around."

Ronaldo was on target in Real's 2-0 win at the Veltins-Arena on Wednesday, with Marcelo adding the second to give the defending European champions a commanding lead in the last 16 tie.

It forms part of a strong recovery from Real's 4-0 derby defeat to Atletico Madrid earlier this month, with Bale adding: "We're relieved and over the Atletico result.

"It wasn't a great result for us but we've bounced back with two wins on the trot and hopefully there will be another one at the weekend and in the return leg.

"We know it’s going to be difficult to retain the Champions League - it was difficult winning it last year. All we can do is take each game as it comes and hope we're the champions at the end.

"We're playing with confidence and we're enjoying our football and when we do that we play our best football. Hopefully we can keep that going."