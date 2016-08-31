No drastic changes to Spain approach - Lopetegui

Julen Lopetegui has no intention of trying to reinvent Spain as he prepares to kick off his tenure in charge of the national team against Belgium on Thursday.

The former Porto coach replaced Vicente del Bosque after Euro 2016 and travels to Brussels to face another debutant manager in Roberto Martinez.

Lopetegui will then lead his side in their opening World Cup qualifying match with Liechtenstein on Monday as they look to boost their fortunes after losing both their world and European crowns in recent years.

But the 50-year-old will not be making sweeping changes to the way the national team play, instead looking to build on the work done by his predecessor.

"I will not try to change things," he told a media conference. "It's a matter of organising the potential of this team.

"We must focus on what we can control, nothing else. What happens on the pitch [is the most important].

"We want to be able manage games as best suits us. We have great players.

"Spain have achieved historic milestones, I will try to give what I think is needed [to continue that]."

And midfielder Sergio Busquets believes there are plenty of positives for Spain to focus on as the Lopetgui reign gets underway.

He said: "The philosophy of Del Bosque and Lopetegui is similar.

"We want to be positive with the ball. We really want to do well and be competitive.

"We did things well in the past and we must improve now, we have to look forward with optimism."