No let-up from Bayern, insists Guardiola

The German champions visit Manchester City on Tuesday, but are already assured of their place in the last 16 having won all four of their fixtures so far.

However, Guardiola - whose side are also guaranteed top spot in Group E - insists there will be no let-up as he looks to perfect his team's style of play.

"We are very happy because we are in the next round," he said.

"But we're playing in the Champions League, so it's also about prestige - for the club and for me.

"We play to develop our style of play. Every game is a great opportunity."

And striker Thomas Muller echoed his coach's comments, adding: "It will be a highly interesting game with a very high-quality opponents.

"We want to use these games to take the next step. That is why we are fully focused and down to business."