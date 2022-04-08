No new injuries for Dundee United ahead of derby
By PA Staff published
Dundee United manager Tam Courts has no fresh injury worries to contend with ahead of Saturday’s derby against Dundee at Tayside.
Max Biamou is closing in on a return from long-term injury but will not be available this weekend.
Ian Harkes and Peter Pawlett both remain on the sidelines.
Dundee manager Mark McGhee has an unchanged squad to choose from.
Captain Charlie Adam returned to action last weekend as a substitute and is available for selection against United.
Long-term injury victims Lee Ashcroft, Adam Legzdins and Cillian Sheridan are all out.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.