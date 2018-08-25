No Ozil as Wilshere returns to Arsenal with West Ham

Arsenal are without Mesut Ozil as they search for their first Premier League points of the season against West Ham.

The Gunners suffered back-to-back defeats versus Manchester City and Chelsea in a tough opening to the Unai Emery era and Ozil is not in their matchday 18 at Emirates Stadium, having been hindered by illness over recent days.

Aaron Ramsey returns to the starting XI for the hosts, while Jack Wilshere is in the West Ham side to face his former employers.

Like Emery, Manuel Pellegrini has started a new job with consecutive losses – the Hammers beaten in their opening games of the campaign against Liverpool and Bournemouth.

Carlos Sanchez, Issa Diop, Ryan Fredericks and Michail Antonio all come into a West Ham side captained by Marko Arnautovic.