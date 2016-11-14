'No sex after midnight!' - Nasri reveals secret to success under Guardiola

Samir Nasri claims Pep Guardiola's secret to getting the best from his players is to prohibit them from having sex after midnight.

Nasri left Manchester City to join Sevilla on loan in August after managing just 15 minutes of Premier League football under the new manager at the Etihad Stadium.

Although the former Arsenal star spent little time working with the ex-Bayern Munich and Barcelona boss, there was one clear instruction issued to the squad that he has not forgotten.

"Relations must be before midnight. Even if you have a free day the following day," Nasri told L'Equipe du Soir when asked for one of Guardiola's secrets for getting the maximum from his stars.

"It's so you can have a good night's sleep."

Nasri claimed Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski have been two beneficiaries of Guardiola's suggested restraint.

"He told us this is how he managed to get the best out of Messi and Lewandowski, and for them to avoid the maximum number of muscular injuries."

The 29-year-old, who was deemed overweight by Guardiola upon his return for pre-season training, also hinted at the Catalan coach's equally strict dietary guidelines.

"He suppressed many things that were in the kitchen," Nasri said.

The midfielder went on to highlight Guardiola's rigorous attention to detail in training, though he denied any suggestion the former Barca player is unfairly assertive.

"With Guardiola, on the first day of training, you know how you should play, how to squeeze and also how to stand off the ball," he said. "The next day, you have videos for everything that you have to do.

"He will not bully you, but he will do everything to make you progress, to get you to know you how to position yourself and how to play. He's a picky person."

City enjoyed a stunning start to the campaign, winning all 10 of their opening matches, and a recent dip in form was offset somewhat by a convincing 3-1 victory over Barca in the Champions League.

They resume their domestic campaign with a trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Nasri, who has enjoyed outstanding form under Jorge Sampaoli at Sevilla, is set to face Deportivo La Coruna in his next outing.