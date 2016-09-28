No truth to England rumours, says Klinsmann

Jurgen Klinsmann says there is "no truth" to the speculation linking him with the vacant England manager job.

The United States boss, who was linked with the position following Roy Hodgson's resignation in June, has again been touted for the role in the wake of Sam Allardyce's departure.

But the former Germany star says his sole focus is on his side's World Cup qualifier against Mexico in November.

"No truth to the rumors regarding England," he posted via his official Twitter account. "Our entire focus is on November 11 when Columbus will rock."

Allardyce left his post by mutual consent after he was filmed allegedly telling undercover journalists that he could offer guidance on how to circumvent Football Association laws on player transfers.

Steve Bruce, Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew and Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe have also been suggested as Allardyce's possible full-time successors.

Under-21 manager Gareth Southgate will take charge of the senior side for the next four matches, including the World Cup qualifier against Malta on October 8.