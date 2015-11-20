No UEFA sanction for Manchester City boos

UEFA has confirmed no action will be taken against Manchester City after their supporters booed the Champions League anthem prior to the game against Sevilla on October 21.

City fans have booed the anthem due to perceived unfair treatment from European football's governing body relating to Financial Fair Play – the Premier League club were hit with a £50million fine, most of which was suspended – and a squad reduction of 25 to 21 for last season's Champions League.

UEFA further angered the City faithful by ruling away fans should be banned for the game at CSKA Moscow as part of a punishment meted out to home supporters for racist chanting.

City were willing to fight any sanction handed out by UEFA, with captain Vincent Kompany also supporting the fans' stance.

He told The Telegraph: "UEFA's action here is not justifiable. There is nothing holy about the Champions League anthem.

"If something is happening and fans are not happy about it, they are allowed to show their discontent."