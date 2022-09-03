Norwich climb top of Championship after comfortable win over Coventry

Norwich moved top of the Championship after beating struggling Coventry 3-0 at Carrow Road to make it five straight league wins.

Goals from Teemu Pukki, Josh Sargent – his fifth of the season – and substitute Kieran Dowell secured a deserved victory for the Canaries, who moved above morning leaders Sheffield United ahead of the Blades’ trip to Hull on Sunday.

Coventry, who had a first-half effort from Kyle McFadzean disallowed when the score was 1-0, stay bottom with just one point to their name, although they do have games in hand on the sides above them.

Pukki fired the Canaries in front after 14 minutes with his first goal of the season.

It was a well-taken finish from the Finnish frontman, who calmly steered the ball past Ben Wilson after being put in by Marcelino Nunez.

But it was something of a gift, with Gustavo Hamer having carelessly coughed up possession as the Sky Blues attempted to play out from the back.

Dean Smith’s side were good value for their early advantage and threatened again when Sargent arrowed a first-time shot wide after being put in by a cheeky backheel from on-loan Aston Villa youngster Aaron Ramsey.

Coventry, who had been firmly on the back foot in the early stages, thought they had got back on level terms after 33 minutes.

Skipper McFadzean cracked home the loose ball at a corner after Tyler Walker’s attentions had forced a poor punch out of Tim Krul but the officials decided the striker was in an offside position and the effort was ruled out.

Norwich were grateful for the let-off and took full advantage by doubling their advantage in first-half stoppage time.

The visitors were caught short at the back as Pukki broke down the left and he laid the ball inside to Ramsey, who set up the simplest of close-range finishes from the in-form Sargent.

Striker Viktor Gyokeres was introduced at the break by Sky Blues boss Mark Robins and was in on goal within a minute after a clever flick from Walker but he was foiled by the outstretched boot of Krul, who was then relieved when a low angled drive from Fankaty Dabo fizzed just wide.

The Championship’s bottom side were doing their best to make a game of it but struggled to maintain the momentum on a warm afternoon, with the increasingly fragmented nature of the game suiting the hosts.

Norwich made the points safe after 81 minutes when recently-introduced substitute Dowell added a third.

The former Everton man was in the right place at the right time to convert from the edge of the six-yard box after Sargent’s shot had been blocked by keeper Wilson following a precise through ball from Todd Cantwell.