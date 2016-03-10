Novellino appointed by Palermo

Palermo have confirmed the appointment of Walter Novellino as their new head coach, making the 62-year-old Italian the seventh different man to take charge of the Serie A club this season.

The experienced Novellino replaces Beppe Iachini, who lasted just three weeks in the role after agreeing to return for a second spell at the helm during the current campaign.

Iachini, who steered Palermo to promotion from Serie B in 2014, initially departed Stadio Renzo Barbera in November 2015 before agreeing to return in February.

Davide Ballardini, Fabio Viviani, Giovanni Tedesco, Guillermo Barros Schelotto and Giovanni Bosi have also held the position of head coach during what has been a turbulent 2015-16 season.

"Palermo confirms that Walter Alfredo Novellino is the new coach of the first team," the club announced in a statement on their website.

Novellino arrives with Palermo sitting in 17th place in the table, just one point above the relegation zone.

He took the first-team squad for training on Thursday ahead of the league game against Napoli on Sunday.