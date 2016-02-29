Oar makes Roar return
In a boost to Brisbane Roar's A-League title chances, Australia international Tommy Oar has signed with the club.
Australia attacker Tommy Oar has signed a deal with Brisbane Roar until the end of the 2017-18 A-League season.
Oar, 24, left Ipswich Town in January and was linked with numerous clubs, including teams in China and Sydney FC.
Sitting third in the table despite back-to-back losses, Oar's arrival is sure to give the Roar a boost in their title hunt.
"Tommy is a quality player with a proven record in top-flight football," Roar football operations manager Craig Moore said.
"His signing continues head coach John Aloisi's intentions to bring the best and brightest players to the club."
A 28-time Socceroo, Oar departed the Roar for FC Utrecht ahead of the 2010-11 campaign and has been abroad since.
Oar will not be available for the Roar's clash against Western Sydney Wanderers on Friday.
