Oar makes Roar return

Australia attacker Tommy Oar has signed a deal with Brisbane Roar until the end of the 2017-18 A-League season.

Oar, 24, left Ipswich Town in January and was linked with numerous clubs, including teams in China and Sydney FC.

Sitting third in the table despite back-to-back losses, Oar's arrival is sure to give the Roar a boost in their title hunt.

"Tommy is a quality player with a proven record in top-flight football," Roar football operations manager Craig Moore said.

"His signing continues head coach John Aloisi's intentions to bring the best and brightest players to the club."

A 28-time Socceroo, Oar departed the Roar for FC Utrecht ahead of the 2010-11 campaign and has been abroad since.

Oar will not be available for the Roar's clash against Western Sydney Wanderers on Friday.