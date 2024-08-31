Quiz! Who did Oasis star Noel Gallagher say this about?

Today's latest FourFourTwo football quiz is here and it's all about Oasis frontman Noel Gallagher.

Unless you've been living under a rock recently, you'll know that Oasis are back, as Noel and Liam Gallagher have put aside their differences after a 15-year hiatus for a money-spinning tour next summer.

But Noel's spent as much time talking football as he has music over the last few years.

QUIZ Can you tell us which movies and TV shows these 20 football shirts are from?

The pair are die-hard Manchester City fans and are regularly spotted at the Etihad Stadium, but today's quiz is all about the elder brother as we've dug up ten quotes about various players, coaches and teams from all around the world and we want you to tell us who he's talking about.

There are ten questions to answer and no time limit on this one, so you can roll with it at your own pace.

OK, that's enough of the Oasis puns. How well do you know Noel?

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates – especially if they're Oasis fans.

