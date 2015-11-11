Odegaard keen to learn from Ronaldo

Real Madrid youngster Martin Odegaard is keen to learn from Cristiano Ronaldo and has revealed the Portugal international is always happy to give him tips to improve his game.

Odegaard joined Madrid from Stromsgodset in January 2015 and made his official first-team debut in the 7-3 win over Getafe in May, replacing Ronaldo for the final 30 minutes of the game.

He has since mainly been plying his trade with the Madrid Castilla reserve team, but is eager to follow the example of the three-time Ballon d'Or winner when he trains with the first team.

"We train together from time to time so I try to learn as much as possible from him.

"He's given me lots of tips. There are a lot of things you can pick up from a player as good as him."

Ronaldo last week described the 16-year-old as one of the most promising youngsters around in the game and Odegaard is delighted to be held in such high esteem by his illustrious team-mate.

"It's great to hear that from the best player in the world."