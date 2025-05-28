Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is looking over his shoulder at the Emirates

Arsenal director Andre Berta has opened 'surprise talks' for a potential Martin Odegaard replacement.

Odegaard, ranked at no.27 in FourFourTwo's list of the best players in the world right now, is under contract at the Emirates until 2028 and at 26, remains one of Mikel Arteta's key men.

Club captain and all-around playmaker, the Norway international missed just a small fraction of the 2024/25 campaign, so could the Gunners really be in the market for a suitable understudy?

Arsenal want to bring in Martin Odegaard replacement THIS summer

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard could be set for some new competition in midfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

It is no secret Arteta has to fill out his squad ready for next season, with the signings of Martin Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres and Joan Garcia all already touted before the window has even opened.

Another La Liga star, alongside Zubimendi and Garcia, has now been suggested, with his £50m release clause a potential avenue Berta could look to explore in the upcoming weeks.

Arsenal's Managing Director Richard Garlick with the club's new Sporting Director Andrea Berta (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

As reported by AS and Sports Witness, Takefusa Kubo's availability is once again piquing Arsenal's interest as they look at options in attack. Kubo, who registered 11 goal contributions for Sociedad last season, has rejected a recent £160m move to Saudi Arabia.

Odegaard has come under criticism this term after failing to recapture form following an ankle injury early on in the season – and with Zubimendi's move already looks something of a certainty, there is reason to believe that Arsenal will move more to a double-pivot next season and phase out their captain.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Liverpool are another club to have expressed their interest in the Japan international and after changing his agent in the past month, a move to the Premier League continues to murmur along.

A lack of clarity around the Spanish club’s new project may also prove pivotal, after La Real failed to qualify for Europe, with manager, Imanol Alguacil, and sporting director, Roberto Olabe, both leaving the club.

Takefusa Kubo has been one of Real Sociedad's standout stars over the past few years (Image credit: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, it remains to be seen whether Kubo would be suited to the fast-paced nature of the Premier League – and though Arsenal have been linked with new playmakers this season, it would be unlikely that he would directly replace Odegaard immediately, even if he may be seen as an upgrade over time.

The 23-year-old would also probably have to deal with being a back-up star to some huge names at Liverpool and Arsenal, which may also deter any potential transfer as early as this summer.