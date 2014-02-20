Okore on the comeback trail for Aston Villa

The 21-year-old defender has been sidelined since coming off with ruptured ligaments after half an hour of his side's 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United on September 14.

However, Lambert has been impressed by the Dane's recovery, and believes he could be back in action in the near future.

"Jores is doing great at the minute," Lambert said on the club's official website. "I think he is in a good place at the moment with his knee.

"Hopefully with a bit of luck he won't be too far off.

"He won't be in the squad for a few weeks but he's come back quicker than we actually thought.

There was also positive news regarding striker Libor Kozak, who broke his leg in training last month.

"Kozak is doing well too from his point of view," Lambert continued. "So the long-term ones are starting to get there but it's still a bit too early."

Villa welcome Newcastle to Villa Park in the Premier League on Sunday.