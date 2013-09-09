Okore ready to kick on with Aston Villa

The 21-year-old defender, who completed a move from Nordsjaelland on June 13, saw his preparations for the new campaign blighted by the injury setback but he is now eager to show what he can do.

"I hurt my hamstring in pre-season, but I am feeling good now and I'm feeling comfortable," he told the Birmingham Mail.

"I don't feel anything in my hamstring any more. Now I just need to get some air in my lungs and then I'm good to go.

"I feel fine now and I feel confident.

"I'm really happy, it's been a great start for me with great players and they've really taken me in well."

The Ivorian-born centre-back is in line to represent Denmark in their FIFA World Cup qualifier against Armenia on Tuesday.