Quiz! Can you name Aston Villa's top 25 scorers in the Premier League era?

It's football quiz time again and we're preparing for the new season with a quick-fire quiz for Aston Villa experts.

The Villans have played in the top division for most of the Premier League era, finishing second in its first season and bottom of the pack in a stunningly bad 2015/16 season.

Throughout the highs and lows, Villa have unearthed some prolific scorers and one or two who just hung around long enough to sneak into their record Premier League scorer ranks.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images) QUIZ Can you name every team to have ever played in the Premier League?

There are some easily gettable names here but quite a few we're expecting only Villa supporters to name.

Villa have been graced with some of the Premier League's top scorers but did any of them regularly find the net in claret and blue?

When you're done, why not send this quiz to a mate? Remember to comment below.

Five minutes for this quiz, 25 players to name. We advise you to get a move on.

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

