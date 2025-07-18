Quiz! Can you name Aston Villa's top 25 scorers in the Premier League era?

By published

25 claret and blue sharpshooters. Can you name them all?

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa in action during the Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Arsenal FC at Villa Park on August 24, 2024 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images)
An Aston Villa scorer (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's football quiz time again and we're preparing for the new season with a quick-fire quiz for Aston Villa experts.

The Villans have played in the top division for most of the Premier League era, finishing second in its first season and bottom of the pack in a stunningly bad 2015/16 season.

Throughout the highs and lows, Villa have unearthed some prolific scorers and one or two who just hung around long enough to sneak into their record Premier League scorer ranks.

TRY NEXT

Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, celebrates with the Premier League trophy trophy, as Liverpool are crowned the Champions of the Premier League for the 2024/25 Season, following the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield on May 25, 2025 in Liverpool, England.

(Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

QUIZ Can you name every team to have ever played in the Premier League?

There are some easily gettable names here but quite a few we're expecting only Villa supporters to name.

Villa have been graced with some of the Premier League's top scorers but did any of them regularly find the net in claret and blue?

When you're done, why not send this quiz to a mate? Remember to comment below.

Five minutes for this quiz, 25 players to name. We advise you to get a move on.

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Handpicked football quizzes we know you'll love

So, you've proven your Villa expertise, have you? Top work. If your football brain is still sharp and ready for another proper workout, you've come to exactly the right place. We've lined up a fresh selection of challenges, ranging from iconic squads of yesteryear to the global showpiece of the World Cup.

First on the list, a trip back to a pivotal moment in English football history. Can you name every member of the Leeds United squad of 2000/01 that reached the Champions League semi-finals? You don't have to be a Peacocks fan, but it helps.

Fancy expanding your horizons beyond club football? We're taking a global tour. Can you name every nation to ever host the World Cup? From the very first whistle to the most recent spectacular, it's a journey through the countries that have opened their arms to the beautiful game's biggest showpiece.

Now, for a transatlantic challenge: name the 25 Americans with the most Premier League appearances. It's a fascinating look at the US contingent who've made their mark. And for those who appreciate the unique, can you name every Premier League player to have been the only one of his nationality? It's a proper niche one, celebrating truly singular figures. Finally, for a challenge dedicated to one of football's most elegant geniuses, can you get 100 per cent in our Zinedine Zidane quiz? More below the line, of course…

Chris Nee
Chris Nee

Chris is a freelance writer, author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter and owner of Aston Villa Review. He's based in Warwickshire and is the Head of Media for Coventry Sphinx.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.