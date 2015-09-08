Oliseh warns Mikel and Moses over Nigeria futures

Chelsea pair John Obi Mikel and Victor Moses are not guaranteed to earn recalls to Nigeria's national side, according to coach Sunday Oliseh.

Mikel has endured a patchy relationship with the national set-up in recent years, with his commitment often questioned within Nigeria, and was left out of Oliseh's first squad for the Africa Cup of Nationals qualifier with Tanzania and Tuesday's friendly with Niger.

Moses – loaned out to at West Ham for the season last week – was also omitted.

Oliseh had previously stated he would look to pick those playing regular club football and, following the 2-0 win over Niger, Oliseh reiterated that the pair must earn any recall.

He said: "There is room for everybody, but the players who are here already have points [to prove] and anyone who is coming will have to fight for their shirt. Nobody is irreplaceable."

Goals from Ahmed Musa and Moses Simon ensured Oliseh's first victory in charge of the side on Tuesday - having been appointed in July.

The former Nigeria captain added: "We won playing organised, and that was very pleasing for us.

"We didn't just want to play the Nigeriens but we wanted to play for ourselves, that was exactly what we did. I must give kudos to the players for their performance.

"We corrected the mistakes that we made [against Tanzania] last weekend and the result is the outcome of the things we discussed after the Tanzania game."