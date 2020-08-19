On this day in 1999: Robbie Keane joins Coventry for record transfer fee

Robbie Keane became the most expensive teenager in British football when he joined Coventry on this day in 1999.

Keane went on to become one of the most feared strikers in the Premier League after bursting onto the scene as a teenager.

He had scored 29 goals in two seasons for Wolves in the second tier to convince Coventry to splash out £6million for the then 19-year-old.

Keane made an instant impact with two goals on his debut in a 2-0 win over Derby at Highfield Road.

He scored 12 times in 31 top flight appearances before being snapped up by Inter Milan for £13million after just a season at Coventry.

It was a struggle at the San Siro after Marcelo Lippi, the manager who brought him to Italy, left and Keane returned to England to join Leeds on loan in December 2000.

Robbie Keane scored 122 times for Tottenham (Sean Dempsey/PA)

But it was at Tottenham where he really found a home after moving to White Hart Lane in 2002.

The Republic of Ireland international scored 122 times in two spells – either side of a disappointing half a season at Liverpool – and made 306 appearances, winning the League Cup in 2008.

He had a brief loan at West Ham before leaving for good in 2011 to move to LA Galaxy.

Keane returned to England on loan at Aston Villa in 2012, scoring three more top flight goals to end his career with 126 strikes in the Premier League.