On this day in 2011: Sven-Goran Eriksson leaves Leicester by mutual consent

Sven-Goran Eriksson departed Leicester by mutual consent after just over a year in charge on October 24, 2011.

A 3-0 home defeat to Millwall was the final straw for the club’s owners, who had backed their manager with significant financial clout on the premise that he would win promotion to the Premier League.

The former England boss replaced Paulo Sousa early in the 2010-11 season and while he dragged Leicester clear of relegation trouble, he was unable to deliver a play-off spot as the Foxes finished in 10th place.

Sven-Goran Eriksson left Leicester 10 years ago (Nick Potts/PA)

Eriksson was under no illusions that his first full campaign at the helm was expected to deliver promotion, following a summer spending spree that saw 15 new signings arrive at the King Power Stadium, including Jermaine Beckford, Matt Mills and Paul Konchesky. In total during his 13 months in charge, the Swede made 25 signings.

However, the knives were out for Eriksson as early as September following a slow start to the season. The loss to Millwall was actually only the Foxes’ second defeat in 10 league matches, leaving them two points off fourth place but still in the bottom half of the table.

But the owners decided a change was needed and the following month they reappointed Nigel Pearson, who led the team to a ninth-placed finish before reaching the play-offs in 2012-13 and winning the Championship title in 2013-14.