O'Neill and Aston Villa finalise issues over exit

The matter was placed before the FA Premier League Managers’ Arbitration Tribunal, but was resolved during the course of the hearing.

Premier League managers' contracts contain a clause requiring the parties to mediate their differences in the event of a dispute, and, if the dispute cannot be resolved at mediation, that the case moves forward to the Premier League Managers’ Arbitration Tribunal.

The Tribunal is ideally placed to resolve disputes of this nature, combining the skills and experience of prominent individuals from football and the law.

"It has taken a long time to deal with this matter but I am pleased that all issues have now been amicably finalised," said O'Neill.

"I am very proud to have managed Aston Villa and I wish the club all the best for the future. I would also like to thank the LMA and my outstanding legal team, led by Paul Gilroy QC, and Geldards, solicitors, for their support and hard work in bringing my case to this very satisfactory conclusion. I am now looking forward to the future and getting back into football management.”

O’Neill joined Aston Villa in August 2006 and, having stabilised the club in his first season, went on to improve the club’s points total in the Premier League in each the following three campaigns.

Other notable successes during his time in charge at Villa Park included European qualification and two Wembley appearances last season, their first final in 10 years in the Carling Cup.