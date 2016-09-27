Opponents are trying to get Ribery send off - Hoeness

Former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has warned Franck Ribery to restrain himself or he risks getting himself sent off sooner rather than later.

The former France international has been involved in a number of incidents on the pitch this campaign, most recently when he pinched Hamburg attacker Nicolai Muller's cheek at the weekend.

Ribery has escaped a red card for now, but Hoeness has advised him to stay away from any controversy in the months to come.

"I will definitely tell him that he should restrain himself a bit next time I see him," Hoeness told Sport1.

"You can see that his opponents are trying to provoke him and get him sent off.

"It is not always easy for Franck to remain calm. He is often the victim of some brutal fouls and he is a very emotional person.

"It would therefore be wise to restrain himself even more than he would normally do."

Ribery, 33, has been in sublime form this campaign, scoring twice in five Bundesliga appearances, while creating five more.