Bayern Munich looking to deal blow to Manchester United transfer hopes with attractive rival bid for Chelsea forward

Manchester United could face yet more transfer frustration as they look to bolster their forward line ahead of the new Premier League season.

Ruben Amorim's side had their worst campaign for 50 years as they finished in 15th place last season, as well as suffering the heartbreak of defeat to Tottenham in the Europa League final.

A lack of creativity and firepower was a particular issue, with United outscored by everyone in the division except the three relegated sides and Everton.

Bayern Munich set to rival Manchester United for Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku

Naturally enough, then, United have made the recruitment of new attacking talents their top priority in the summer transfer window.

Matheus Cunha's move from Wolves was secured almost as soon as the season was over and youngster Enzo Kana-Biyik has arrived as one for the future, but United have been unable to strike an agreement with Brentford to take Bryan Mbeumo to Old Trafford.

Manchester United have so far been unable to get a deal done for Bryan Mbeumo (Image credit: David Rogers/Getty Images)

The Times reported earlier this week that United were keen on versatile Chelsea attacker Christopher Nkunku.

The 27 year old has struggled to nail down a place at Stamford Bridge since making a big-money move from RB Leipzig in 2023.

Nkunku missed much of his first season at Chelsea through injury and had to settle for a place on Enzo Maresca's bench more often than not last term.

Nkunku is set to face yet more competition for his place next season after the arrival of Brazilian wonderkid Estevao and Dortmund's Jamie Gittens – which has reportedly left Chelsea open to offers for Nkunku.

Christopher Nkunku has never really got going at Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

United are said to be considering making a move for Nkunku, who is currently out in the United States of America helping out with Chelsea's Club World Cup campaign.

As Bayern Insider report, Nkunku already has a confirmed admirer behind the scenes at United: their new-ish director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, shares the player's connections to Leipzig and Chelsea.

However, United's path to Nkunku's signature may not be entirely straightforward.

Bayern Munich were linked with a move back in January, and reports from Germany suggest that they maintain their interest in taking Nkunku back to the Bundesliga.

Christopher Nkunku was much more prolific in the Bundesliga than he has been in the Premier League (Image credit: PA)

Bayern Insider note that Leroy Sane's exit for Galatasaray and a horrible injury to Jamal Musiala at the Club World Cup has left Bayern somewhat short in wide areas, and that they see Nkunku as a potential solution to their issues.

The German champions have reportedly already held discussions with Nkunku's representatives as a prelude to a potential move.

That could be an issue for United given Nkunku had a much happier time of things in Germany than he has since moving to England.

His four-year spell with Leipzig yielded 47 goals and 43 assists in 119 appearances, compared with just six goals and two assists in 38 league outings for Chelsea.