Otamendi backs Aguero to find scoring touch

Nicolas Otamendi believes Sergio Aguero will find form for Manchester City after netting the winner from the spot in their Champions League victory over Borussia Monchengladbach.

Aguero scored 31 goals in all competitions last season but has struggled in front of goal this campaign, netting once from open play in 10 games.

However, the Argentina international stepped up to score a last-gasp penalty to give City a 2-1 win in Germany on Wednesday.

And Otamendi said: "A top player like Sergio always focuses on themselves and forgets about any mistakes. His main goal is to be a threat in the opposition area.

"He showed a lot of confidence taking the penalty and that's what we expect of him. He is a key player for us.

"But it's not only about Sergio - we must not forget the rest of the attacking players. We also have [Kevin] De Bruyne and [Raheem] Sterling, players who in these kind of moments make the difference."