Overhaul changes at Liverpool not needed - Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is certain he will not have to make too many changes to bring success to the Anfield club.

Klopp took charge on Merseyside in October following the sacking of Brendan Rodgers and has enjoyed a promising start to his career in England, remaining unbeaten in five games and picking up a Premier League victory at holders Chelsea.

Liverpool take on Russian side Rubin Kazan in the Europa League on Thursday and Klopp believes a squad overhaul is unnecessary, unlike when he took over at former club Borussia Dortmund.

"It is a completely different situation," the German said. "They are all Liverpool players here.

"Decisions that were made in the past were not as bad as maybe some people think. It is not a coincidence they are here.

"When I saw the squad – when on my holiday – I thought 'good job, I can work with this'.

"Yes, we have some injuries but players will come back. It's a good squad. It's even good for those players who can't play in this moment to see how we work."

Klopp is happy with the renewed enthusiasm around the squad, coinciding with the charismatic coach arriving without preconceived opinions on the players.

"Of course it is like this in a positive way where everyone says it's a new chance and all the players feel more important than before," he said.

"That's normal after they've been judged for a few years. Everyone has judged them.

"I asked many people at LFC and they told me about him, him and him. I said 'stop it, I don't want to hear any more’'

"I said I didn't want to hear about my players any more. I wanted to watch and start learning about them.

"They are all nice guys with big skills with big passion - all that we need and now we can work together."