Arne Slot tells SEVEN Liverpool players they are surplus to requirements: report

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has told seven players they no longer have a future at the club.
Liverpool are looking to reshape their squad despite winning the Premier League title last month. They aim to repeat the feat and create a new era of success under Slot at Anfield.
The signings of Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez bring a new wave of excitement, but rumours of multiple exits mean more work is in the pipeline for a side who amassed 84 points last term.
A striker seems the next prominent move for Liverpool, with information regarding talks for Victor Osimhen having been delivered early this week. Sky in Germany also says Hugo Ekitike could be another option the Reds look to explore.
But a whole host of first-team players have been told they can leave the club too, freeing up more funds for Slot to work with amid what appears to be a huge summer for the Merseysiders seems a real possibility.
Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa have all been told they can leave, with fellow names such as Harvey Elliott, Nat Phillips, Kostas Tsimikas and Tyler Morton adding to the ever-growing list, according to TEAMtalk.
Nunez, who attracted attention from Saudi Arabia in January, looks likely to depart, whilst Chiesa hasn’t been able to break into the team since he arrived from Juventus last summer.
Elliott has seen his minutes in the team limited due to the excellent form of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboslai, whilst Morton is liked by Sheffield United in the Championship.
Caoimhin Kelleher’s move to Brentford also leaves question marks over the goalkeeping situation, with there now perhaps more work than anticipated for Liverpool to resolve across the summer months.
In FourFourTwo's view, Liverpool could have a huge summer with exits and arrivals aplenty, but with key players already tied down, Slot just needs to reshape the puzzle more than complete a full rebuild.
Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk will help provide key leadership, and the Reds may need it amid a whole host of new faces.
