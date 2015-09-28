Oxlade-Chamberlain: Coquelin crucial to Arsenal

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has underlined the importance of Francis Coquelin for Arsenal as the Frenchman returns from injury ahead of Tuesday's Champions League encounter with Olympiacos.

Coquelin developed into an undisputed starter at Arsenal in the second half of last season, but missed the last two games due to injury.

The 24-year-old has now resumed regular training again and Oxlade-Chamberlain is delighted to see his team-mate back on the pitch.

"Francis has always been an amazing player," the England midfielder said at a press conference. "When you're at a club like Arsenal, sometimes it can be hard to find opportunities, but he's someone who has a great attitude.

"Sometimes going out on loan can be hard for players to do but he's gone out on loan, proved himself by playing well then came back and took his opportunity. He's someone that I love having in the team.

"When I think about Arsenal I think he’s a massive vocal part of our team, and he proves that week after week and in training as well. Everything that he does is different to what a lot of the other boys in our team can do.

"I think that's crucial to the team because he brings something different. As long as he keeps doing that I'm sure he's going to keep progressing as a player and helping this team."