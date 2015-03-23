Oyston charged by FA over text message spat
Blackpool chairman Karl Oyston has been charged by the Football Association in relation to a text message exchange with a supporter.
The FA stated that Oyston's alleged misconduct constituted five breaches of the governing body's rules and that each offence is deemed to be an "aggravated breach" as they included a reference to disability.
Oyston is said to have made abusive remarks towards Steve Smith, a member of the Tangerine Knights Supporters Group who was critical of the way the chairman is running Blackpool.
In the text message conversation Oyston is accused to have called Smith a "massive retard" and an "intellectual cripple", although he has since apologised.
Oyston has until March 30 to respond to the charge. Blackpool are bottom of the Championship.
