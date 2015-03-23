Oyston charged by FA over text message spat

The FA stated that Oyston's alleged misconduct constituted five breaches of the governing body's rules and that each offence is deemed to be an "aggravated breach" as they included a reference to disability.

Oyston is said to have made abusive remarks towards Steve Smith, a member of the Tangerine Knights Supporters Group who was critical of the way the chairman is running Blackpool.

In the text message conversation Oyston is accused to have called Smith a "massive retard" and an "intellectual cripple", although he has since apologised.

Oyston has until March 30 to respond to the charge. Blackpool are bottom of the Championship.