Palermo appoint Lopez as Corini replacement

Palermo have appointed Diego Lopez as their fourth coach of the season.

Lopez, who has previously coached in Italy with Cagliari and Bologna, takes over following the resignation of Eugenio Corini just two months into his reign.

Davide Ballardini left the club after two games of the season, before Roberto de Zerbi was sacked at the end of November.

Ballardini had been linked with a return that would mark his fourth spell in charge of the Sicilian club.

But instead it is Lopez who is tasked with saving Palermo from relegation, his first game coming away to Napoli on Sunday.

"U.S Citta di Palermo announces that we have entrusted the guidance of the first team to Diego Lopez," a statement on Palermo's website read.

"The coach has signed a contract until June 30, 2018 with the Via del Fante club, and will be presented to the press tomorrow [Friday] on the eve of his departure for Napoli."

Palermo are second bottom in Serie A having claimed just 10 points from 21 games, they are 11 points adrift of safety.