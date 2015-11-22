Panathinaikos president offers to resign

Panathinaikos president Giannis Alafouzos intends to offer his resignation following the crowd violence surrounding the club's Greek Super League match with rivals Olympiacos.

Saturday's Greek derby was abandoned prior to kick-off due to Panathinaikos fans clashing with police at Apostolos Nikolaidis stadium, while Olympiacos players were pelted with missiles as they came out for their warm-up in Athens.

Alafouzos has held the role of president since September 2012 after the club went through four different presidents in the space of two years.

A statement on behalf of Alafouzos was published on the Panathinaikos website, which read: "Tomorrow will convene the Board of Panathinaikos FC where I intend to submit my resignation.

"I will propose to the Board to consider whether Panathinaikos should continue to participate in the championship."

Panathinaikos also released a statement condemning the actions of their supporters and the referee's decision to call the game off.

"We believe that the appropriate body will deal with and place this matter in its dimensions for the entirely erroneous and irresponsible decision of the referee," the statement read.

Panathinaikos are second in the table, eight points adrift of leaders Olympiacos after 10 games.