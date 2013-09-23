Paraguay Wrap: Cerro Porteno, General Diaz win
Cerro Porteno and General Diaz remain unbeaten in the Paraguay Division Profesional after claiming wins on Sunday.
Francisco Arce's Cerro Porteno are still two points clear after a 3-1 win at home to Deportivo Capiata.
After a neat one-two just inside the area, Matias Corujo put the hosts ahead on 17 minutes with a fine finish into the top corner.
Jose Ortigoza doubled his team's advantage 10 minutes into the second half as he finished into an open goal.
Fabio Escobar pulled a goal back from the penalty spot for the visitors with 15 minutes remaining, but Cerro Porteno sealed victory when Angel Romero struck late on after a counter-attack.
General Diaz kept the pressure on with a 2-1 win at home to Sportivo Luqueno.
First-half goals from Sergio Gomez and Cristian Martinez led the hosts to the win, with Rodrigo Lopez's 40th-minute penalty not enough for Luqueno.
Nacional Asuncion claimed their third straight win by defeating Guarani 1-0 but remain six points behind second.
Jorge Achucarro scored the only goal of the game in the 41st minute.
Rodolfo Gamarra's 27th-minute goal saw Libertad edge Rubio Nu 1-0 and Olimpia proved too good for Cerro Porteno PF 3-1.
Sol de America returned to winning ways, snapping their three-game winless run in the league by beating Deportivo Carapegua 3-2.
