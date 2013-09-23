Paraguay Wrap: Cerro Porteno, General Diaz win

Francisco Arce's Cerro Porteno are still two points clear after a 3-1 win at home to Deportivo Capiata.



After a neat one-two just inside the area, Matias Corujo put the hosts ahead on 17 minutes with a fine finish into the top corner.



Jose Ortigoza doubled his team's advantage 10 minutes into the second half as he finished into an open goal.



Fabio Escobar pulled a goal back from the penalty spot for the visitors with 15 minutes remaining, but Cerro Porteno sealed victory when Angel Romero struck late on after a counter-attack.



General Diaz kept the pressure on with a 2-1 win at home to Sportivo Luqueno.



First-half goals from Sergio Gomez and Cristian Martinez led the hosts to the win, with Rodrigo Lopez's 40th-minute penalty not enough for Luqueno.



Nacional Asuncion claimed their third straight win by defeating Guarani 1-0 but remain six points behind second.



Jorge Achucarro scored the only goal of the game in the 41st minute.



Rodolfo Gamarra's 27th-minute goal saw Libertad edge Rubio Nu 1-0 and Olimpia proved too good for Cerro Porteno PF 3-1.



Sol de America returned to winning ways, snapping their three-game winless run in the league by beating Deportivo Carapegua 3-2.