Pardew always believed Toon could bounce back

A 1-0 defeat against Stoke City at the end of September left Newcastle with just three points from their first six Premier League games.

However, after twice coming from behind to draw 2-2 at Swansea City in their next fixture, Pardew's men have strung together four successive wins in all competitions.

As a result, Newcastle are up to 12th in the table and into the quarter-finals of the League Cup.

"My gut feeling was that this group had more to offer," Pardew is quoted as saying by The Chronicle.

"I needed to get that to the surface, get it out there.

"That's the only message you can give as manager. It's not about what you say it's about what you deliver.

"We've managed to deliver it in the last couple of weeks."

Newcastle will go in search of a fifth victory in a row when they visit West Brom on Sunday.