Pardew bemoans lack of quality at West Ham

Pardew's men went into Saturday's Premier League clash at Upton Park looking to secure their seventh consecutive win in all competitions, but they were frustrated in a 1-0 defeat that saw neither side create many goalscoring opportunities.

A close-range second-half strike from West Ham left-back Aaron Cresswell settled the game in favour of the hosts before Newcastle midfielder Moussa Sissoko saw red for a second bookable offence.

Former West Ham boss Pardew saw little wrong with the performance of his players but lamented Newcastle's inability to create clear chances.

"We let ourselves down in the period leading up to their goal," Pardew said. "We didn't really create the great moment we needed to get a goal.

"We got in some really good positions in the first half and didn't quite find the pass or the bit of quality that we have found in recent weeks.

"The goal was very disappointing because we had defended absolutely superbly against a team that put you under a lot of pressure, a lot of high balls, and we'd dealt with most of that.

"It was a mis-hit shot that's just fell nicely for them and you kind of sensed that one goal today was going to be very important for both teams.

"It's [the winning run] one of those things that you don't want to come to an end and we'd like to have had made more opportunities today than we did."

Pardew was quick to defend Sissoko, who was shown a second yellow for a foul on ex-Newcastle striker Andy Carroll less than a minute after receiving his initial caution for kicking the ball away.

He added: "I think Moussa is frustrated that he hasn't got the free-kick in the box and just lost his mind for a little bit there, kicked the ball away.

"It's not like Moussa, he's been outstanding for us and he has to learn from that. He isn't a malicious player, it [the foul on Carroll] doesn't look too good but he's not like that and I'm sure he apologised to Andy after."