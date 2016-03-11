Pardew hopes FA Cup form can translate to Premier League

Alan Pardew hopes Crystal Palace can carry their FA Cup form over to the Premier League after they reached the semi-finals with a 2-0 triumph away at Reading.

Late goals from Yohan Cabaye, who converted an 86th-minute penalty after Jake Cooper was dismissed for earning a second booking with a foul on Yannick Bolasie, and substitute Fraizer Campbell booked Pardew's side a trip to Wembley.

The game looked set to end in stalemate due to the performance of Ali Al-Habsi, as the Reading goalkeeper produced a number of fine saves to keep the visitors at bay.

However, Palace managed to record a fourth win in the FA Cup in 2016, having previously beaten top-flight rivals Southampton, Stoke City and Tottenham in the earlier rounds, despite failing to register a league victory since the turn of the year.

"It was a tricky tie for us but we were really, really good today and should have wrapped it up before the penalty," Pardew told BBC Sport.

"We thought the keeper was man of the match. Great saves but you have to accept that sometimes. All you can do is the process - seeing the game plan through - and we did that today.

"It has been a strange run we have been on. We have been terrific in the cup but edgy and nervous in the league. Hopefully we can take this into league."

Reading manager Brian McDermott was proud of his players in defeat - and insisted defender Cooper had been "terrific" before his dismissal for hauling back Bolasie in the closing stages.

"It was a tight, tight game," he told BBC Sport.

"Ali Al-Habsi made a couple of really good saves and I am proud of the players and proud of the support.

"Palace have real pace on the attack but the boys are really disappointed. Jake Cooper is really upset but he has no need to be, he was terrific tonight and it will be a good learning curve for him."