Pardew: Saints display not good enough

The 52-year-old, who managed Southampton for just over a year before being sacked in 2010, was able to deliver a team talk for the first time since serving a three-match stadium ban for headbutting Hull City midfielder David Meyler.

But his words clearly failed to inspire his players after they were on the end of their second heavy defeat of the week, having been beaten 3-0 by Everton on Tuesday.

Jay Rodriguez opened the scoring in first-half injury time after being frequently denied by the brilliance of Newcastle goalkeeper Rob Elliot, deputising in the absence of the injured Tim Krul.

Rickie Lambert then doubled the lead four minutes after half-time, before a stunning long-range strike from Adam Lallana and Rodriguez's second rounded off a desperate day for Newcastle.

Pardew criticised his players and demanded a response in next weekend's clash with Manchester United.

"The energy of our team was very low compared to theirs," Pardew told BBC Sport.

"The midweek game might have had some call on it I don't know but we didn't really have a player that excelled above a Southampton player. In almost every area they won today.

"Our fans have had to travel a long way to watch this game and it's just not good enough for us. I made it clear to the players that we need to see a reaction against Man United.

"I think the second goal looked like offside from the first initial pass, but we're clutching at straws really because we didn't deserve anything today.

"He (Elliot) had to make too many saves, if you're going to have that many shots at your goal, your goalie is going to have to make some saves, he did today but we've still got well beat and as I say for us it's a really, really tough day."