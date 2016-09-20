Paris Saint-Germain 3 Dijon 0: Emery's side go top with comfortable win

Paris Saint-Germain climbed to the top of Ligue 1 on goal difference as they took their goalscoring feats to nine goals in two games with a resounding 3-0 win over Dijon.

Unai Emery's side crushed Caen 6-0 in the league last time out and they maintained their impressive form as Edinson Cavani and Lucas Moura netted after Adam Lang's own goal.

Lang marked his Dijon debut in unfortunate style by deflecting Maxwell's cross into his own net with 15 minutes played before Cavani bagged his sixth goal in the last three games in all competitions from the penalty spot.

Dijon offered little going forward apart from a brief spell before the break, Mehdi Abeid rattling the PSG woodwork.

Victory was assured as Moura took advantage of some poor marking from the Dijon defence to add the third midway through the second-half.

With a three-goal cushion Emery's side were able to ease up in the closing minutes as they recorded a fourth win of the season, three points that sees them climb above Monaco to the summit.

It took PSG - again without Hatem Ben Arfa - 12 minutes to open up the Dijon defence for the first time, with Angel Di Maria sliding an enticing low ball across the face of goal which the onrushing Moura somehow contrived to scuff wide of the target.

But they were not to be denied three minutes later as an own-goal from the luckless Lang gifted them the lead, Maxwell's cross deflecting off of the Hungary international before looping over goalkeeper Baptiste Reynet.

And after Moura had again gone close for the hosts, they duly doubled their advantage from the spot.

Jordan Loties conceded the penalty with a clumsy and needless foul on Adrien Rabiot and Cavani stepped up to rifle the ball past Reynet.

Having barely registered a meaningful attack in the opening half-hour, Dijon did finally muster a response through Mehdi Abeid but his curling effort cannoned back off the junction of bar and post.

But the visitors were ultimately fortunate not to find themselves 3-0 down at the break after Di Maria popped up on the right, cut inside and bent a left-foot shot inches wide.

Dijon showed more purpose after the break and succeeded in keeping the home side at arm's length until the 64th minute when Maxwell delivered another fine cross from the left and Moura headed home his fourth league goal of the campaign.

Defender Presnel Kimpembe then came close to claiming his first Ligue 1 goal as his header from a Javier Pastore corner was spectacularly palmed over the bar by Reynet.

To their credit, Dijon finished the game on the front foot, with substitute Frederic Sammaritano twice going close to grabbing his side a late consolation.

But it mattered little as PSG wrapped up a third game unbeaten in the league since their early-season blip at Monaco.

Key Opta Stats:

- Paris Saint-Germain have only lost one of their last 42 home games in Ligue 1 (winning 33), against Monaco in March 2016.

- PSG are unbeaten in their last 21 Ligue 1 games against promoted teams (winning 16). Their last defeat against a promoted team in the top-flight was against Reims in March 2013.

- Dijon have only won one of their last 15 Ligue 1 games (drawing four, losing 10). And they have won none of their last eight away games in the top-flight.

- Edinson Cavani has scored five goals with his last five shots in Ligue 1.

- Lucas Moura has scored in three consecutive Ligue 1 games for the first time in his career.