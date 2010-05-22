Partying fans beg Mourinho to stay

An imperious Inter completed the first treble for a Serie A side on Saturday night by overcoming Bayern Munich 2-0 with two goals from Diego Milito at Real Madrid's Bernabeu stadium, where the Portuguese may take on as coach next season.

Over 100,000 fans thronged the streets of Milan to party, after gathering in the seething Cathedral square, waving giant flags and setting off flares and fireworks.

Just as dawn broke the plane carrying the team touched down at Milan's airport, with an Inter flag flying from the cockpit window.

Captain Javier Zanetti held up the cup for around 40,000 restless supporters, who gave a huge roar when he led the team into the stadium.

"Forza Inter, Forza Mourinho, don't leave your number one," fans chanted all night, begging their coach to stay at the club.

The Portuguese coach said after Saturday's final that he had not held talks with Real but could do "after tomorrow".

The outspoken 47-year-old, who became only the third coach to win the European Cup with two different clubs, has consistently said he enjoys being at Inter but is unhappy with the cynical Italian football system.

Almost all Italian newspapers on Sunday carried headlines on Mourinho leaving the Serie A side.

"Milito crashes Bayern. Mou, tears and farewell," La Gazzetta dello Sport read.

Argentine striker Milito was also the toast of the Inter supporters: "It is fantastic, Milito is great," Inter fan Stefano told Reuters.

