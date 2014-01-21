Pastore happy at PSG amid Roma speculation
Javier Pastore insists he is happy at Paris Saint-Germain, but failed to rule out of the prospect of a move to Roma.
The attacking midfielder has been linked with a transfer away from the Parc des Princes, with the Argentina international mooted as a potential makeweight in a deal to take Roma's Miralem Pjanic to the French capital.
Despite the speculation, Pastore - who has previously played in Italy with Palermo - has no immediate desire to leave PSG, although he was coy on the rumours of a return to Serie A.
"I am happy here (at PSG) and, as I've said, I don’t want to leave," Pastore told Fox Sports.
"Roma? There are teams that have spoken with the club and with my agent. Roma are doing very well and have a strong squad.
"If they were to call me then I'd have to see what happens.
"But at the moment I am happy in Paris."
Pastore joined PSG from Palermo in a deal reported to be worth €39.8 million in 2011.
The 24-year-old has since made 111 appearances for PSG, scoring 26 goals.
