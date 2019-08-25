PSG confident they can succeed where Tottenham failed in pursuit of Paulo Dybala

PSG are working hard to solve Paulo Dybala’s image rights issues as they attempt to bring the Juventus forward to the Parc des Princes.

According to Calciomercato, PSG are laying the groundwork for a move for the Argentina international in case Neymar joins Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Dybala rejected a switch to Manchester United before the English transfer window closed earlier this month, while Tottenham were unable to get a deal over the line due to complications with the forward’s image rights.

The Ligue 1 champions have contacted Dybala’s former agent to learn as much as they can about the former Palermo man’s contractual situation.

PSG are working hard on a solution and could seek to acquire Dybala’s sports rights and transfer his image rights to his family.

Thomas Tuchel's side face Toulouse on Sunday as they seek to bounce back from last weekend's shock defeat by Rennes.

