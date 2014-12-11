Pearson charged over alleged fan comments
Leicester City manager Nigel Pearson has been charged by the Football Association for alleged comments made towards a spectator.
Pearson has been cited for using "abusive and/or insulting words towards a spectator" in the aftermath of his side's 3-1 defeat to Liverpool earlier this month.
Leicester sit bottom of the Premier League after a 10-match winless run in the top flight, having initially made a promising start to their campaign.
However, the furore around Pearson's alleged outburst has added further difficulties to a testing time for last season's Championship winners.
Pearson has until December 16 to respond to the charge.
The 51-year-old previously stated that he would not apologise for what he felt was a "run-in" with the Leicester fan.
Asked in the aftermath of the incident whether he planned to say sorry, Pearson said: "Apologise to who? No, I'm not apologising to him.
"I've had run-ins in with fans in the past and sometimes, heat of the moment, these things happen.
"But there certainly won't be any apology, let's put it like that."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.