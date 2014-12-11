Pearson charged over alleged fan comments

Pearson has been cited for using "abusive and/or insulting words towards a spectator" in the aftermath of his side's 3-1 defeat to Liverpool earlier this month.

Leicester sit bottom of the Premier League after a 10-match winless run in the top flight, having initially made a promising start to their campaign.

However, the furore around Pearson's alleged outburst has added further difficulties to a testing time for last season's Championship winners.

Pearson has until December 16 to respond to the charge.

The 51-year-old previously stated that he would not apologise for what he felt was a "run-in" with the Leicester fan.

Asked in the aftermath of the incident whether he planned to say sorry, Pearson said: "Apologise to who? No, I'm not apologising to him.

"I've had run-ins in with fans in the past and sometimes, heat of the moment, these things happen.

"But there certainly won't be any apology, let's put it like that."