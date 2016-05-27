Pearson targeting promotion after Derby appointment

Nigel Pearson has set his sights on guiding Derby County back to the Premier League after agreeing a three-year contract with the Championship club.

Derby missed out on promotion to the top flight for the third successive campaign when their quest was ended by Hull City in the play-off semi-finals earlier this month.

Academy coach Darren Wassall had led the club to the play-offs after Paul Clement was sacked in February, but he was overlooked in favour of former Leicester City boss Pearson.

"I am honoured to be named as the manager of Derby County, which is one of the biggest clubs in the country, a club in excellent shape and one with strong ambitions," Pearson told the club's official website.

"It is firmly focused on achieving Premier League football.

"I will give absolutely everything I have to this role and do all I can to bring exciting, entertaining and winning football which our supporters can be proud of."