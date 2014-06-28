Pekerman revels in Colombia history

The South American side continued their outstanding tournament at the Maracana on Saturday, earning a fourth win in as many games when easing to a 2-0 triumph over Uruguay thanks to James Rodriguez's double.

The Monaco man's stunning display in the showpiece went on and he now tops the golden-boot standings with five goals.

His fourth was truly spectacular, an incredible volley that was not only the strike of the tournament, but also one of the great World Cup goals.

There was, therefore, much for Pekerman to enjoy ahead of a last-eight meeting with hosts Brazil.

He said: "I feel much happiness happiness. The people of Colombia had searched long and I'm happy to give this joy. Colombia live!"

The 64-year-old said he also took great delight in overseeing a comfortable win against strong opponents, even if Uruguay were without suspended star Luis Suarez following his much-discussed FIFA suspension.

He added: "We knew who faced. It is very important to know the opponents.

"Uruguay have a good team and a great coach."