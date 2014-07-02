Pekermen hoping for goal-laden quarter-final

With 11 goals in their opening four matches, Colombia are the second-highest scorers so far and have entertained in reaching the last eight for the first time.

The experienced coach is anticipating more goals on Friday despite the last four encounters between the two sides ending in draws, with three being goalless.

Colombia have never won a game against their South American rivals in Brazil but Pekerman insists previous form will go out of the window in Fortaleza.

"This is a new game, we cannot talk about favourites," the 64-year-old is quoted as saying in El Mundo. "It is a game that both teams have attributes to play well in.

"Brazil will be at their best, so we can expect a game of high tension and good technical ability.

"It may be a game with goals, and that would be good. That will make the people watching enjoy the World Cup.

"They are both very good teams, and unfortunately it is a match that will leave one side out (of the tournament)."

Pekerman will once again look to the enigmatic James Rodriguez to lead the Colombian attack, while Mario Yepes may have the task of keeping Brazilian poster boy Neymar quiet.