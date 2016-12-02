Pele reflects on 'sad moment' of Chapecoense tragedy

Brazil great Pele has offered his reaction to the Chapecoense tragedy, stating "for us Brazilians, it is very difficult".

Players and officials from the Brazilian team were among the 71 people to lose their lives when a plane carrying them to Colombia for their Copa Sudamericana final first leg with Atletico Nacional crashed over Cerro Gordo, La Union.

Three-time World Cup winner Pele told ESPN Brasil he feels the nation is in mourning as tributes continue to pour in from around the globe.

"It is a sad moment," he said. "It makes us sad and makes Brazil sad.

"I ask God to give the families strength to get through this suffering as fast as possible.

"There are many accidents here on earth. It is sad because they are our brothers.

"We must pray and be a positive force for the families who are suffering. For us Brazilians, it is very difficult."

Nacional have asked CONMEBOL to award this season's Copa Sudamericana to Chapecoense and last season's victors, Santa Fe of Colombia, presented their replica of the 2015 trophy to the stricken club.

Eternos Campeões November 30, 2016

A tweet from their official account read: "Santa Fe today delivered the replica of the Copa Sudamericana to Chapecoense.

"[We] seek the same dream, this trophy is also of you."

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has cancelled a scheduled trip to Australia next Monday so he can attend funeral services in Brazil for those killed in the plane crash.