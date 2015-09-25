Brazil legend Pele would rather play for Arsenal than Chelsea if he had the chance to ply his trade in the Premier League.

Pele - regarded as the greatest footballer of all time - spent the majority of his illustrious career with Santos between 1956-1974, winning two Copa Libertadores titles and six Brazilian Serie A titles among others.

The three-time World Cup winner and FIFA Player of the Century has often spoke about his love for Barcelona, but the 74-year-old nominated Arsenal and not their London rivals as his team of choice in England.

"Arsenal is a good team to play for," Pele told the Telegraph.

"I like the teams that play open football. Today it is difficult to decide which teams play that way.

"Barcelona are the closest in style to Santos and are almost the same style as Brazil in 1970.

"Between Chelsea and Arsenal? I would play for Arsenal if I had the chance."